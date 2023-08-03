Hearts return to competitive action this weekend as the new Scottish Premiership season kicks off with a trip to Perth for the men from Gorgie.

There will be several big decisions for the coaching staff to make ahead of the fixture like who should start in goals as Craig Gordon continues his recovery from injury and will Liam Boyce be fit in time to feature? Meanwhile, there are plenty of other calls which will likely be more straightforward after several players impressed during pre-season.