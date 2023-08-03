News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings

Predicted Hearts starting XI for opening Scottish Premiership match at St Johnstone - gallery

Here is how we expect the Jambos to line up at McDiarmid Park this weekend as the 2023/24 SPFL season gets underway.

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

Hearts return to competitive action this weekend as the new Scottish Premiership season kicks off with a trip to Perth for the men from Gorgie.

There will be several big decisions for the coaching staff to make ahead of the fixture like who should start in goals as Craig Gordon continues his recovery from injury and will Liam Boyce be fit in time to feature? Meanwhile, there are plenty of other calls which will likely be more straightforward after several players impressed during pre-season.

Here is our predicted Hearts starting XI for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership opener away to St Johnstone:

The Scotland squad man remains Hearts’ first-choice goalkeeper whilst Craig Gordon works back to full fitness after his double leg-break. Despite the arrival of 39-year-old Michael McGovern, he will remain in goal for now.

1. GK - Zander Clark

The Scotland squad man remains Hearts’ first-choice goalkeeper whilst Craig Gordon works back to full fitness after his double leg-break. Despite the arrival of 39-year-old Michael McGovern, he will remain in goal for now.

Photo Sales
A new right-back is wanted by the Tynecastle management before the transfer window closes at the end of August. However, Atkinson is likely to keep the position as things stand.

2. RB - Nathaniel Atkinson

A new right-back is wanted by the Tynecastle management before the transfer window closes at the end of August. However, Atkinson is likely to keep the position as things stand.

Photo Sales
Steady, reliable and versatile, Kingsley has been back in his favoured left-back slot during pre-season. He played much of last term on the left of a three-man defence.

3. LB - Stephen Kingsley

Steady, reliable and versatile, Kingsley has been back in his favoured left-back slot during pre-season. He played much of last term on the left of a three-man defence.

Photo Sales
A new signing from Peterborough United who looked fairly commanding against Leeds United in Sunday’s pre-season friendly. Kent has been brought in to strengthen the back line and let Craig Halkett recover fully from a knee ligament injury.

4. CB - Frankie Kent

A new signing from Peterborough United who looked fairly commanding against Leeds United in Sunday’s pre-season friendly. Kent has been brought in to strengthen the back line and let Craig Halkett recover fully from a knee ligament injury.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipSt JohnstoneSPFLHearts FC