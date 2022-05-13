Predicted Hearts starting XI for Rangers Scottish Cup final dress rehearsal - with many first-team regulars starting start

In terms of the league, neither side have anything to play for with Hearts long cemented in third place and Rangers seeing their slim title hopes ended by Celtic’s 1-1 draw with Dundee United in midweek.

Further complicating matters is next week’s Scottish Cup final, which comes three days after Rangers will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final of the Europa League.

Hearts have a number of first-team players who, everyone being fit, would likely start the match next week, but there hasn’t been a lot of football played by John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Michael Smith and Cammy Devlin in recent weeks.

Furthermore, manager Robbie Neilson already started resting players in the midweek defeat to Motherwell with the likes of Craig Gordon and Barrie McKay not featuring.

Therefore, trying to predict the team for Saturday is a fool’s errand…

But let’s give it a shot anyway, shall we?

1. GK - Craig Gordon Presumably rested so he didn't play three games in a week before the final, expect Gordon to return between the sticks.

2. DRC - Toby Sibbick Perhaps a surprise inclusion since he was stretchered off on Wednesday, but the nerve pain has subsided and he was back in full training on Friday.

3. DC - Taylor Moore If John Souttar or Craig Halkett were likely to start this game, they probably would've featured in midweek. Instead, look for both to come on in the second period as Neilson looks to get more playing time together for the reserves should either fail to make it next week.

4. DLC - Stephen Kingsley Came on against Motherwell and will likely get the start as the most experienced member of the back three.