Predicted Hearts starting XI for Scottish Cup final against Rangers - with stars returning from injury

The pre-match favourites are playing in this contest just three days removed from losing the Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.
While it’s hardly ideal for the Ibrox side, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has his own fitness issues to defend with. Michael Smith and Cammy Devlin only returned to the starting XI after periods out through injury the 3-1 league defeat to Rangers last weekend, while Craig Halkett and John Souttar were only fit enough to make appearances off the bench.
Neilson will have to perform a key balancing act in terms of getting his best players into the team but not sacrificing too much of the team’s overall sharpness.
Here’s how we think Hearts will line up at the national stadium...