Predicted Hearts starting XI for Scottish Cup final against Rangers - with stars returning from injury

The pre-match favourites are playing in this contest just three days removed from losing the Europa League final to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

While it’s hardly ideal for the Ibrox side, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has his own fitness issues to defend with. Michael Smith and Cammy Devlin only returned to the starting XI after periods out through injury the 3-1 league defeat to Rangers last weekend, while Craig Halkett and John Souttar were only fit enough to make appearances off the bench.

Neilson will have to perform a key balancing act in terms of getting his best players into the team but not sacrificing too much of the team’s overall sharpness.

Here’s how we think Hearts will line up at the national stadium...

1. GK - Craig Gordon The captain will be out to lift the Scottish Cup trophy.

2. DR - Nathaniel Atkinson Michael Smith probably hasn't played enough football to usurp the Australian in the starting XI.

3. DL - Alex Cochrane We reckon there will be a place for the Brighton loanee.

4. DC - Stephen Kingsley We don't believe both John Souttar and Craig Halkett are going to make the starting XI. With that the case, even if Hearts play with a back four, Kingsley will likely be the choice at centre-back.