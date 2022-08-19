Predicted Hearts starting XI for Sunday's clash against Celtic - with several changes expected ahead of Zurich clash

They’ll face off against the Swiss side again next Thursday, but things certainly aren’t going to get any easier in the meantime with a trip to reigning Scottish title-holders Celtic .

It’s been a long time since Hearts won in the east end of Glasgow and it’ll be interesting to see just how much stock Neilson places in the game. Will he put out his best line-up, lose the match anyway and tire out some of his players before Thursday’s crucial fixture? Or will he rest a few players knowing that, even if Hearts play well, the chance of success is slim?