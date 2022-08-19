Predicted Hearts starting XI for Sunday's clash against Celtic - with several changes expected ahead of Zurich clash
The games are now coming thick and fast for Hearts after getting their European campaign underway.
Robbie Neilson’s men left Switzerland with a 2-1 defeat to reigning champions FC Zurich on Thursday evening as they seek to make the group stages of the Europa League.
They’ll face off against the Swiss side again next Thursday, but things certainly aren’t going to get any easier in the meantime with a trip to reigning Scottish title-holders Celtic.
It’s been a long time since Hearts won in the east end of Glasgow and it’ll be interesting to see just how much stock Neilson places in the game. Will he put out his best line-up, lose the match anyway and tire out some of his players before Thursday’s crucial fixture? Or will he rest a few players knowing that, even if Hearts play well, the chance of success is slim?
This is how we think Hearts will shape up...