Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has to be mindful of Thursday when he picks his team for Celtic Park. Picture: SNS

Predicted Hearts starting XI for Sunday's clash against Celtic - with several changes expected ahead of Zurich clash

The games are now coming thick and fast for Hearts after getting their European campaign underway.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 1:22 pm

Robbie Neilson’s men left Switzerland with a 2-1 defeat to reigning champions FC Zurich on Thursday evening as they seek to make the group stages of the Europa League.

They’ll face off against the Swiss side again next Thursday, but things certainly aren’t going to get any easier in the meantime with a trip to reigning Scottish title-holders Celtic.

It’s been a long time since Hearts won in the east end of Glasgow and it’ll be interesting to see just how much stock Neilson places in the game. Will he put out his best line-up, lose the match anyway and tire out some of his players before Thursday’s crucial fixture? Or will he rest a few players knowing that, even if Hearts play well, the chance of success is slim?

This is how we think Hearts will shape up...

1. GK - Craig Gordon

Changes will be made, but Neilson will still want to remain competitive, so Craig Gordon will still play.

2. DR - Toby Sibbick

Looked a bit more comfortable on the right of defence when playing in a four against Zurich.

3. DL - Alex Cochrane

Whether it's full-back or wing-back, the spot on the left side of defence seems to be his to lose now.

4. DC - Michael Smith

The injury to Craig Halkett already leaves the defence a little light on the right side. Smith will likely be required for the home leg with Zurich, and while playing twice in a week is hardly ideal, a place at centre-back will be easier on his legs than a spot at wing-back. Feels a bit too much, too soon to chuck Lewis Neilson into this game.

