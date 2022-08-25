News you can trust since 1873
The expected starters training in preparation for tonight's big match against FC Zurich. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Predicted Hearts starting XI for tonight's clash against Zurich - with big call in attack

The games are coming thick and fast for Hearts, but they don’t get much bigger than tonight’s Europa League play-off second leg against FC Zurich at a sold-out Tynecastle Park.

By Phil Johnson
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:43 pm
Updated Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:55 pm

Robbie Neilson’s men left St Gallen with a 2-1 defeat last week and must overturn that one-goal deficit to make the group stages of the Europa League.

The manager rested a few key players for Sunday’s trip to Celtic Park with this massive match in mind and knows Hearts must take the game to the Swiss champions.

This is how we think Hearts will shape up...

1. GK - Craig Gordon

Rested against Celtic, the skipper will come back in and is a key man.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2. RD - Michael Smith

The injury to Craig Halkett already leaves the defence a little light on the right side. Smith will come at right-back in a four in to shore it up with his experience

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

3. LD - Alex Cochrane

Despite his red card against Celtic, he has cemented the left-back or left wing-back berth

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. RCD - Stephen Kingsley

It's not his natural side, but in the absence of Halkett, he is the most reliable option. He finished in this position last Thursday and was rested at the weekend

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

