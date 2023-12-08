News you can trust since 1873
Predicted Hearts team for Aberdeen trip shows a key player returning to the starting line-up

Tynecastle side travel to Pittodrie keen to earn three points

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 8th Dec 2023, 14:35 GMT

Hearts will look to return to winning ways against Aberdeen at Pittodrie this weekend and can count on the return of an influential player. Midfielder Alex Lowry, ineligible for Wednesday's game against parent club Rangers, is back in the squad for the trip north.

He is expected to go into the starting line-up as head coach Steven Naismith makes only minimal changes. After a four-game winning league run prior to defeat in midweek, he has built the spine of a solid team.

Here is the predicted Hearts team for Saturday:

1. GK: Zander Clark

Pulled off some important saves against Rangers and should keep his place.

2. RCB: Stephen Kingsley

Ended up at right-back in a back four late on Wednesday night. Certain to start at Pittodrie.

3. CB: Frankie Kent

The Englishman will be at the heart of the defence as usual.

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

Consistent displays of late. Stable and reliable.

