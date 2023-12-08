Predicted Hearts team for Aberdeen trip shows a key player returning to the starting line-up
Tynecastle side travel to Pittodrie keen to earn three points
Hearts will look to return to winning ways against Aberdeen at Pittodrie this weekend and can count on the return of an influential player. Midfielder Alex Lowry, ineligible for Wednesday's game against parent club Rangers, is back in the squad for the trip north.
He is expected to go into the starting line-up as head coach Steven Naismith makes only minimal changes. After a four-game winning league run prior to defeat in midweek, he has built the spine of a solid team.
Here is the predicted Hearts team for Saturday:
