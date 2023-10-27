News you can trust since 1873
Predicted Hearts team for Rangers shows three changes from the Celtic defeat

Tynecastle side head to Ibrox on Sunday for another big game

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST

Hearts travel to Ibrox on Sunday for the first of two games against Rangers which could have a major bearing on their season. The clubs meet in the Premiership before the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden seven days later.

The Edinburgh side need to recover from a disappointing 4-1 loss to Celtic at Tynecastle last weekend and are certain to make changes to their team. At least three are expected at Ibrox, with Stephen Kingsley fit again after a groin problem ruled him out against Celtic. They are predicted to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Needs more protection from defenders than he got against Celtic. Pic: SNS

1. GK: Zander Clark

Needs more protection from defenders than he got against Celtic. Pic: SNS


Pace will be vital against Rangers wide players. Pic: SNS

2. RB: Toby Sibbick

Pace will be vital against Rangers wide players. Pic: SNS


Englishman is an automatic starter. Pic: SNS

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

Englishman is an automatic starter. Pic: SNS


Set to partner Kent in central defence. Pic: SNS

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

Set to partner Kent in central defence. Pic: SNS


