Predicted Hearts team for Rangers shows three changes from the Celtic defeat
Tynecastle side head to Ibrox on Sunday for another big game
Hearts travel to Ibrox on Sunday for the first of two games against Rangers which could have a major bearing on their season. The clubs meet in the Premiership before the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden seven days later.
The Edinburgh side need to recover from a disappointing 4-1 loss to Celtic at Tynecastle last weekend and are certain to make changes to their team. At least three are expected at Ibrox, with Stephen Kingsley fit again after a groin problem ruled him out against Celtic. They are predicted to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.