Predicted Hearts team for Rangers shows three changes from the Celtic defeat

Hearts travel to Ibrox on Sunday for the first of two games against Rangers which could have a major bearing on their season. The clubs meet in the Premiership before the Viaplay Cup semi-final at Hampden seven days later.

The Edinburgh side need to recover from a disappointing 4-1 loss to Celtic at Tynecastle last weekend and are certain to make changes to their team. At least three are expected at Ibrox, with Stephen Kingsley fit again after a groin problem ruled him out against Celtic. They are predicted to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.