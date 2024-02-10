News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Predicted Hearts team to face Airdrie with changes to come for the Scottish Cup tie

The Tynecastle club intend to field a strong side in North Lanarkshire

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 10th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT

BBC Scotland will broadcast Airdrie v Hearts in the Scottish Cup fifth round on Sunday evening. The visitors could recall goalkeeper Craig Gordon to their starting line-up after fielding him against Spartans in the previous round.

Airdrie player/manager Rhys McCabe has earned praise for his team's style of play as they push for a promotion play-off place in the Championship. They enter the weekend as underdogs, but Hearts are refusing to take the game lightly.

Here is the predicted Hearts team for the match at the Excelsior Stadium:

1. GK: Craig Gordon

Photo Sales

2. RB: Dexter Lembikisa

Photo Sales

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Craig Halkett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scotland