Predicted Hearts team to face Airdrie with changes to come for the Scottish Cup tie

BBC Scotland will broadcast Airdrie v Hearts in the Scottish Cup fifth round on Sunday evening. The visitors could recall goalkeeper Craig Gordon to their starting line-up after fielding him against Spartans in the previous round.

Airdrie player/manager Rhys McCabe has earned praise for his team's style of play as they push for a promotion play-off place in the Championship. They enter the weekend as underdogs, but Hearts are refusing to take the game lightly.

Here is the predicted Hearts team for the match at the Excelsior Stadium: