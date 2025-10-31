Hearts Fight Back for 2-2 Draw in Paisley & Look Ahead to Dundee Clash | Fitbaw Talk

Predicted Hearts team v Dundee: Landry Kabore role and other changes for SPFL Premiership game

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 31st Oct 2025, 17:00 GMT

Derek McInnes could make some tough calls

Hearts head coach Derek McInnes named the same team for the sixth game in succession at St Mirren on Wednesday night. Changes are expected, though, against Dundee at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Burkina Faso internationalist Landry Kabore is a strong contender to play from the start after impressing as a substitute in Paisley. McInnes may decide to reorganise his midfield and defence for the visit of Steven Pressley’s side, who have taken points from both Celtic and Rangers so far this season.

Below is our predicted Hearts team for the weekend:

1. GK: Alexander Schwolow

2. RB: Oisin McEntee/Michael Steinwender

3. RCB: Craig Halkett

4. LCB: Stuart Findlay

