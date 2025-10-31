Hearts head coach Derek McInnes named the same team for the sixth game in succession at St Mirren on Wednesday night. Changes are expected, though, against Dundee at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Burkina Faso internationalist Landry Kabore is a strong contender to play from the start after impressing as a substitute in Paisley. McInnes may decide to reorganise his midfield and defence for the visit of Steven Pressley’s side, who have taken points from both Celtic and Rangers so far this season.