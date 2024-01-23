Predicted Hearts team v Dundee with several changes in the pipeline

Premiership fixtures return this midweek and for Hearts that offers a chance to extend their five-point advantage in third place. They host Dundee at Tynecastle Park on Tuesday night and head coach Steven Naismith is expected to make some changes to his starting line-up.

Saturday's 2-1 win over Spartans in the Scottish Cup fourth round brought debuts for on-loan defender Dexter Lembikisa and teenage striker James Wilson. Craig Gordon also returned in goal after a 13-month injury absence. Among the decisions facing Naismith are whether Lembikisa is worth a start and whether Zander Clark should return in goal.

Here is our predicted Hearts team to face Dundee: