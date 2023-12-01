News you can trust since 1873
Predicted Hearts team v Kilmarnock shows several changes and a different system

Trip to Rugby Park could be hugely significant for the Tynecastle side

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 08:36 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 09:17 GMT

Steven Naismith intimated in a midweek interview with the Edinburgh News that he would choose different formations for different matches this season. We may, therefore, see the three-man central defence flipped to a four at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

If so, Naismith must decide where and how to accommodate both Stephen Kingsley and Alex Cochrane in that system - or which one should be left on the substitutes' bench. Both have been in excellent form. There could be a return for Yutaro Oda after his industrious display as a sub last week against St Johnstone.

Hearts can move to third in the Premiership table if they win at Rugby Park, so there is plenty resting on the outcome of this game. Here is the predicted Hearts starting line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Clean sheet and some important saves against St Johnstone last week.

1. GK: Zander Clark

Clean sheet and some important saves against St Johnstone last week.

Englishman would be the most obvious choice at right-back.

2. RB: Toby Sibbick

Englishman would be the most obvious choice at right-back.

Englishman is an automatic starter. Pic: SNS

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

Englishman is an automatic starter. Pic: SNS

One of Hearts' most consistent performers in recent weeks.

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

One of Hearts' most consistent performers in recent weeks.

