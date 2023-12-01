Predicted Hearts team v Kilmarnock shows several changes and a different system

Trip to Rugby Park could be hugely significant for the Tynecastle side

Steven Naismith intimated in a midweek interview with the Edinburgh News that he would choose different formations for different matches this season. We may, therefore, see the three-man central defence flipped to a four at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

If so, Naismith must decide where and how to accommodate both Stephen Kingsley and Alex Cochrane in that system - or which one should be left on the substitutes' bench. Both have been in excellent form. There could be a return for Yutaro Oda after his industrious display as a sub last week against St Johnstone.

Hearts can move to third in the Premiership table if they win at Rugby Park, so there is plenty resting on the outcome of this game. Here is the predicted Hearts starting line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation:

