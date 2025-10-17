Derek McInnes returns to Kilmarnock for the first time as Hearts head coach on Saturday seeking to extend a seven-game unbeaten league run. His team beat Rangers, Falkirk and Hibs without conceding a goal in their last three games and sit proudly top of the William Hill Premiership table.

McInnes therefore faces the dilemma of whether to keep faith with the same team which won three in a row, or make subtle tweaks. He needs a flexible formation which can flip between a four-man and five-man defence if necessary, and is likely to plan accordingly to deal with Kilmarnock’s physicality.