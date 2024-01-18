Predicted Hearts team v Spartans as a new signing prepares for the Scottish Cup
The all-Edinburgh fourth-round tie is generating plenty excitement
Hearts resume competitive action this weekend when they make the short journey across Edinburgh to face Spartans in the Scottish Cup fourth round. The match will be broadcast live on television by BBC Scotland as the romance of the cup pits a League Two club against Premiership visitors.
Hearts are expected to give recent loan signing Dexter Lembikisa a debut in the match, but a number of first-team regulars are missing. Defender Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson are on international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup, winger Barrie McKay is out injured, and midfielder Cammy Devlin is working to regain fitness after an ankle problem.
Here is the predicted Hearts team to face Spartans at Ainslie Park: