Predicted Hearts team v Spartans as a new signing prepares for the Scottish Cup

Hearts resume competitive action this weekend when they make the short journey across Edinburgh to face Spartans in the Scottish Cup fourth round. The match will be broadcast live on television by BBC Scotland as the romance of the cup pits a League Two club against Premiership visitors.

Hearts are expected to give recent loan signing Dexter Lembikisa a debut in the match, but a number of first-team regulars are missing. Defender Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson are on international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup, winger Barrie McKay is out injured, and midfielder Cammy Devlin is working to regain fitness after an ankle problem.

Here is the predicted Hearts team to face Spartans at Ainslie Park:

1 . GK: Zander Clark Craig Gordon could get a runout at some point in this match given his long-awaited return from injury, but Clark was in fine form before the break. Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Frankie Kent Mainstay of the defence and a guaranteed starter. Photo Sales

3 . CB: Craig Halkett Returned from injury late last year and should be in the team this weekend. Photo Sales

4 . LCB: Stephen Kingsley Outstanding for much of the season in various defensive roles. Photo Sales