Predicted Hearts team v St Johnstone as players return from injury

Hearts have several players nearing a return from injury ahead of this weekend's match with St Johnstone. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, defenders Nathaniel Atkinson and Craig Halkett, plus winger Barrie McKay are all making progress.

After winning 2-1 at Motherwell in their previous outing before the international break, head coach Steven Naismith may face some tough decisions with his starting line-up on Saturday. With Craig Levein returning to Tynecastle Park as St Johnstone manager, there is plenty interest in the match.