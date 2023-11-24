News you can trust since 1873
Predicted Hearts team v St Johnstone as players return from injury

The Premiership resumes with an intriguing clash at Tynecastle

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 24th Nov 2023, 15:17 GMT

Hearts have several players nearing a return from injury ahead of this weekend's match with St Johnstone. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon, defenders Nathaniel Atkinson and Craig Halkett, plus winger Barrie McKay are all making progress.

After winning 2-1 at Motherwell in their previous outing before the international break, head coach Steven Naismith may face some tough decisions with his starting line-up on Saturday. With Craig Levein returning to Tynecastle Park as St Johnstone manager, there is plenty interest in the match.

Here is the predicted Hearts starting line-up in a 3-4-1-2 formation:

Fresh from two games with Scotland and keeps his place.

1. GK: Zander Clark

Fresh from two games with Scotland and keeps his place. Pic: SNS

Expected to feature on the right of defence again.

2. RCB: Stephen Kingsley

Expected to feature on the right of defence again. Pic: SNS

Englishman is an automatic starter.

3. CB: Frankie Kent

Englishman is an automatic starter. Pic: SNS

Set to play to Kent's left in a back three.

4. LCB: Kye Rowles

Set to play to Kent's left in a back three. Pic: SNS

