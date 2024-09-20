Predicted Hearts team v St Mirren: Big decisions for Steven Naismith

Reasonable improvement in Hearts’ performance levels last week offered some encouragement despite the 2-0 defeat against Celtic. However, seven consecutive defeats in a winless eight-game run is a huge concern at Tynecastle. Steven Naismith’s side head to St Mirren looking to garner their first victory of the 2024/25 campaign.

Naismith is not expected to make many changes to his team from Celtic Park having declared himself pleased with elements of their display. There will be a big decision to make in central defence if Frankie Kent is declared fit, but he is nursing an ankle complaint. In midfield, Cammy Devlin is vying for a starting slot with Jorge Grant from last weekend.