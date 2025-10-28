Predicted Hearts team v St Mirren with possible changes to the starting line-up

Hearts coach Derek McInnes is pondering changes to his team for the first time in five matches. Wednesday’s Premiership trip to St Mirren is one of three games in a week for the Edinburgh club and management are poised to freshen up the starting line-up.

McInnes has yet to decide whether to change in Paisley or wait until Saturday’s meeting with Dundee at Tynecastle Park. He already intimated to the Edinburgh News that he intends to use his squad over the next couple of games.