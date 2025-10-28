Predicted Hearts team v St Mirren with possible changes to the starting line-up

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson

Sports journalist

Published 28th Oct 2025, 13:26 GMT

Scottish Premiership meeting in Paisley for the unbeaten league leaders

Hearts coach Derek McInnes is pondering changes to his team for the first time in five matches. Wednesday’s Premiership trip to St Mirren is one of three games in a week for the Edinburgh club and management are poised to freshen up the starting line-up.

McInnes has yet to decide whether to change in Paisley or wait until Saturday’s meeting with Dundee at Tynecastle Park. He already intimated to the Edinburgh News that he intends to use his squad over the next couple of games.

Our predicted Hearts line-up to face St Mirren is below:

1. GK: Alexander Schwolow

SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RB: Oisin McEntee/Michael Steinwender

SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. RCB: Craig Halkett

SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. LCB: Stuart Findlay

SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice