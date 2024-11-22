Predicted Hearts team vs Celtic: Two changes as Vargas decision made and specific approach deployed

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:00 GMT

Hearts take on Celtic this week in the Premiership - here’s who we reckon is starting the match.

Hearts take on Celtic this weekend as Premiership action rolls back into Gorgie.

Neil Critchley’s side have shown signs of improvement under the new head coach. But they still sit 11th in the table heading into a clash with the champions on Saturday.

In an unusual slot, the game will be played on Saturday night at 19:45. So expect a raucous atmosphere to greet the players coming out the tunnel and onto the pitch.

Last time our, Hearts lost 1-0 to Rangers. Here is who we think will start this game in the Premiership, with two changes to the XI.

Played 90 minutes in goal twice as Scotland enjoyed back-to-back Nations League wins against Croatia and Poland. Had illness but likely to pull through.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The summer recruit gets the nod for this one.

2. RB - Daniel Oyegoke

Experienced pro in from the off.

3. CB - Frankie Kent

The central defender was in Australia's squad but did not play in their World Cup qualifiers. So fit and ready to go.

4. CB - Kye Rowles

