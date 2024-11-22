Hearts take on Celtic this weekend as Premiership action rolls back into Gorgie.
Neil Critchley’s side have shown signs of improvement under the new head coach. But they still sit 11th in the table heading into a clash with the champions on Saturday.
In an unusual slot, the game will be played on Saturday night at 19:45. So expect a raucous atmosphere to greet the players coming out the tunnel and onto the pitch.
Last time our, Hearts lost 1-0 to Rangers. Here is who we think will start this game in the Premiership, with two changes to the XI.
Comment Guidelines
