Hearts take on Celtic this weekend as Premiership action rolls back into Gorgie.

Neil Critchley’s side have shown signs of improvement under the new head coach. But they still sit 11th in the table heading into a clash with the champions on Saturday.

In an unusual slot, the game will be played on Saturday night at 19:45. So expect a raucous atmosphere to greet the players coming out the tunnel and onto the pitch.

Last time our, Hearts lost 1-0 to Rangers. Here is who we think will start this game in the Premiership, with two changes to the XI.

1 . GK - Craig Gordon Played 90 minutes in goal twice as Scotland enjoyed back-to-back Nations League wins against Croatia and Poland. Had illness but likely to pull through. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB - Daniel Oyegoke The summer recruit gets the nod for this one. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB - Frankie Kent Experienced pro in from the off. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . CB - Kye Rowles The central defender was in Australia's squad but did not play in their World Cup qualifiers. So fit and ready to go. | SNS Group Photo Sales