Predicted Hearts team vs Hibs as Neil Critchley makes two changes in search of triumphant derby win

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 1st Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 14:20 BST

Here is who we think will start for Hearts against Hibs with two changes made to Neil Critchley’s team.

Hearts are in derby action this weekend when they face Hibs in the Premiership.

The Jambos head to Easter Road in fine form but without a win over their rivals this season. They lost last time out at Tynecastle with a draw playing out earlier this campaign in Leith, but Hearts have hit form under Neil Critchley that has shot them into European football contention.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon said of the match: “Both clubs are on good runs, in good form coming into this one. It's a bit different from the last time, but I think both teams have turned things around. A few new players, especially in terms of us who came in in January and lifted everything. There's good optimism on both sides going into this one.

“It's a big game. That puts the added pressure on it. For both teams, it's getting towards that end of the season. Games are running out. With the top six only a few fixtures away, it's an important one for both teams. So, yes, looking forward to it. It's games like this between now and the end of the season that are going to determine where we finish.”

With two changes to the team that beat St Mirren midweek, here is who we think will start on Sunday for Hearts.

Veteran keeps his place.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

Veteran keeps his place. | SNS Group

Costa Rican gets a taste of derby action after starting vs the Buddies.

2. RB - Gerald Taylor

Costa Rican gets a taste of derby action after starting vs the Buddies. | SNS Group

Been a rock since arriving in January.

3. CB - Jamie McCart

Been a rock since arriving in January. | SNS Group

Now making himself an established part of the backline.

4. CB - Michael Steinwender

Now making himself an established part of the backline. | SNS Group

