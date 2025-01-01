It’s back to Premiership business for Hearts on Thursday as they take on Motherwell.

After a sobering defeat to Hibs and late collapse in drawing with Ross County, a victory over the Fir Park side would be warmly welcomed by Jambos head coach Neil Critchley. But he knows it won’t be easy against a side who have hovered in the top six for large portions of this season.

Talisman Lawrence Shankland is in a fitness race against time to be fit while a testing run of games could spark some more changes to the XI. We are predicting three will be made to the team that drew in Dingwall.

Here is how we think Critchley will set out the team.

1 . GK - Craig Gordon Number one keeps his place.

2 . RB - Daniel Oyegoke Shifts from central defence to right-back.