Predicted Hearts team vs Motherwell: Critchley makes triple change as three key areas undergo tinkering

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 1st Jan 2025, 18:00 GMT

Here is who we think will feature for Hearts vs Motherwell including a few changes and a decision on Lawrence Shankland.

It’s back to Premiership business for Hearts on Thursday as they take on Motherwell.

After a sobering defeat to Hibs and late collapse in drawing with Ross County, a victory over the Fir Park side would be warmly welcomed by Jambos head coach Neil Critchley. But he knows it won’t be easy against a side who have hovered in the top six for large portions of this season.

Talisman Lawrence Shankland is in a fitness race against time to be fit while a testing run of games could spark some more changes to the XI. We are predicting three will be made to the team that drew in Dingwall.

Here is how we think Critchley will set out the team.

Number one keeps his place.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

Number one keeps his place.

Shifts from central defence to right-back.

2. RB - Daniel Oyegoke

Shifts from central defence to right-back.

Gives youngster Adam Forrester a rest in the first change.

3. CB - Craig Halkett

Gives youngster Adam Forrester a rest in the first change.

Ever-present keeps his place.

4. CB - Kye Rowles

Ever-present keeps his place.

