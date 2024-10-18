Neil Critchley takes charge of Hearts for the first time on Saturday as the Jambos host St Mirren.

The former Blackpool and QPR boss has been named head coach in Gorgie after Steven Naismith was sacked after a defeat to the Buddies last month. Now Critchley is tasked with gaining a first domestic win of the season with the club sitting bottom of the Premiership.

It’s the start of a huge eight days for Hearts. After Critchley’s first game, they face Omonia Nicosia next Thursday in their second Conference League match before the Edinburgh derby with Hibs on October 27th.

So who starts this one and who keeps their place after a defeat to Aberdeen last time out? Here’s our predicted XI, with a couple of changes.

GK - Craig Gordon A running debate will commence between him or Zander Clark longer-term, but for Saturday, the new boss sticks with the veteran.

RB - Daniel Oyegoke We think the summer signing keeps his place in the starting XI.

CB - Frankie Kent Kent remains at the heart of defence.