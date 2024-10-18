Predicted Hearts team vs St Mirren: Neil Critchley's first XI comes with changes in search of first win

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST

Hearts face St Mirren in Neil Critchley’s first game in charge.

Neil Critchley takes charge of Hearts for the first time on Saturday as the Jambos host St Mirren.

The former Blackpool and QPR boss has been named head coach in Gorgie after Steven Naismith was sacked after a defeat to the Buddies last month. Now Critchley is tasked with gaining a first domestic win of the season with the club sitting bottom of the Premiership.

It’s the start of a huge eight days for Hearts. After Critchley’s first game, they face Omonia Nicosia next Thursday in their second Conference League match before the Edinburgh derby with Hibs on October 27th.

So who starts this one and who keeps their place after a defeat to Aberdeen last time out? Here’s our predicted XI, with a couple of changes.

A running debate will commence between him or Zander Clark longer-term, but for Saturday, the new boss sticks with the veteran.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

We think the summer signing keeps his place in the starting XI.

2. RB - Daniel Oyegoke

Kent remains at the heart of defence.

3. CB - Frankie Kent

Back from international duty and back into centre-back alongside Kent.

4. CB - Kye Rowles

