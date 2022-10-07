Predicted Hearts XI against Kilmarnock - with several expected changes for Sunday's encounter
Hearts are only a few days into a brutally tough month and already things aren’t going according to plan.
Both Rangers and Fiorentina dished out severe beatings at Tynecastle in the early days of October with the Jam Tarts having a player sent off in each game.
It doesn’t get much easier from here with games against Celtic, Aberdeen and the return match in Florence on the horizon. This, on paper, is one of the club’s kinder fixtures over the next few weeks. They need to dust themselves off and take full advantage of that.
Unfortunately there’s a bit of the walking wounded going on with the squad. Both first-choice centre-backs Kye Rowles and Craig Halkett remain absent, while star defensive midfielder Beni Baningime has yet to show any indication he’s soon about to return from a knee injury which has kept him out since March.
There’s plenty for the manager to ponder. This is what we think he’ll go with...