Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after two heavy defeats. Picture: SNS

Predicted Hearts XI against Kilmarnock - with several expected changes for Sunday's encounter

Hearts are only a few days into a brutally tough month and already things aren’t going according to plan.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:28 am
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:59 am

Both Rangers and Fiorentina dished out severe beatings at Tynecastle in the early days of October with the Jam Tarts having a player sent off in each game.

It doesn’t get much easier from here with games against Celtic, Aberdeen and the return match in Florence on the horizon. This, on paper, is one of the club’s kinder fixtures over the next few weeks. They need to dust themselves off and take full advantage of that.

Unfortunately there’s a bit of the walking wounded going on with the squad. Both first-choice centre-backs Kye Rowles and Craig Halkett remain absent, while star defensive midfielder Beni Baningime has yet to show any indication he’s soon about to return from a knee injury which has kept him out since March.

There’s plenty for the manager to ponder. This is what we think he’ll go with...

1. GK - Craig Gordon

There will be a temptation to give him a rest and play Zander Clark at some point, but this is too important a game.

2. DR - Nathaniel Atkinson

Michael Smith was forced off against Fiorentina. It just looked like cramp, but considering the Northern Irishman's age and the fact he'll be needed for Florence, it makes sense to rest him here.

3. DL - Alex Cochrane

His form has dipped a bit in the last week, but with Stephen Kingsley needed at centre-back he's still the best option at left-back.

4. DC - Toby Sibbick

A controversial selection among the fans, sure, but he's likely going to be needed in Florence with the other three centre-backs out. So it makes sense to play him in the game before, perhaps build up some confidence along with fitness and make sure he's not being thrown completely into the deep end.

