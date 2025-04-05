We are predicting two personnel changes and a shape alteration to the side that lost to Celtic last weekend. Victory on Sunday could seal a place in the top six if Motherwell and St Mirren lose on Saturday while it was also claw back some of the deficit on United in fifth. Hearts’ final game pre split is away to Motherwell.

Defender Craig Halkett said ahead of the game: "Obviously, we're in a good position, that's in our hands. We know what we need to do going into the next couple of games and put ourselves in a good position. So, yes, the next two games are important, but I don't think we go away from anything we've been doing the last two, three, four months. We're going into every game wanting to win and come away with three points."