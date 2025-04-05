Predicted Hearts XI vs Dundee United: Two changes and shape alteration as major win in top six bid targeted

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 5th Apr 2025, 11:39 BST

Here is who we think will start for Hearts in their latest Premiership match vs Dundee United.

Hearts are on Premiership duty this weekend when hosting Dundee United at Tynecastle.

We are predicting two personnel changes and a shape alteration to the side that lost to Celtic last weekend. Victory on Sunday could seal a place in the top six if Motherwell and St Mirren lose on Saturday while it was also claw back some of the deficit on United in fifth. Hearts’ final game pre split is away to Motherwell.

Defender Craig Halkett said ahead of the game: "Obviously, we're in a good position, that's in our hands. We know what we need to do going into the next couple of games and put ourselves in a good position. So, yes, the next two games are important, but I don't think we go away from anything we've been doing the last two, three, four months. We're going into every game wanting to win and come away with three points."

Here is who we think starts the game for Hearts.

Goalkeeper maintains his place between the sticks.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

Goalkeeper maintains his place between the sticks. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Injury to Gerald Taylor means a run in the team beckons.

2. RB: Adam Forrester

Injury to Gerald Taylor means a run in the team beckons. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Austrian maintains his place as we predict a return to a back four.

3. RCB: Michael Steinwender

Austrian maintains his place as we predict a return to a back four. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Gets a chance against his boyhood club.

4. LCB: Lewis Neilson

Gets a chance against his boyhood club. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dundee UnitedPremiership
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice