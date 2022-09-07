Predicted Hearts XI for Europa Conference League opener with İstanbul Başakşehir - with one key player still expected to miss out

İstanbul Başakşehir are the visitors to Tynecastle . The Turkish side have yet to lose a game this season and, even though it seems marquee summer signing Mesut Ozil may miss the fixture through injury, they are a fearsome proposition.

In the home dugout, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson does not have his problems to seek. The loss of Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce, the latter for potentially the rest of the season, has left him with a couple of keenly felt holes in his squad. New signing Robert Snodgrass could help ease the burden, but he is unable to play in Europe as his move to Gorgie came after the deadline for registering the squad with Uefa.