Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is looking to get his side off to a flyer in the Europa Conference League.

Predicted Hearts XI for Europa Conference League opener with İstanbul Başakşehir - with one key player still expected to miss out

Hearts are back in European action on Thursday evening for the first game of the Europa Conference League.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 12:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 2:54 pm

İstanbul Başakşehir are the visitors to Tynecastle. The Turkish side have yet to lose a game this season and, even though it seems marquee summer signing Mesut Ozil may miss the fixture through injury, they are a fearsome proposition.

In the home dugout, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson does not have his problems to seek. The loss of Kye Rowles and Liam Boyce, the latter for potentially the rest of the season, has left him with a couple of keenly felt holes in his squad. New signing Robert Snodgrass could help ease the burden, but he is unable to play in Europe as his move to Gorgie came after the deadline for registering the squad with Uefa.

Jorge Grant will also be unavailable through suspension following his red card against Zurich.

Here’s how we reckon Hearts will line-up:

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The captain will start unless there's an unknown injury/illness.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2. DR - Michael Smith

The veteran was rested at the weekend and should come back into the side.

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

3. DL - Alex Cochrane

The full-back has impressed since signing permanently in the summer.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. RCB - Lewis Neilson

Craig Halkett won't make the match due to his hamstring issue. With Kye Rowles out, Peter Haring likely needed in midfield and Toby Sibbick out of form at centre-back, there isn't really many options here.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

