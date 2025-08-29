Predicted Hearts XI vs Livingston as three changes made including star rewarded for explosive impact

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 29th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

Here’s our predicted Hearts team to face Livingston in the Premiership this weekend.

It’s Livingston at Almondvale for Hearts this weekend as they look to continue an unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

After coming back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Motherwell last weekend, head coach Derek McInnes wants a win to go into the international break with, having already defeated Aberdeen plus Dundee United so far.

McInnes said ahead of the game in West Lothian: "It’ll be a tough game for us, but we're taking over 5,000 fans. We want to try and finish this little group of games off with a strong performance and result. If we can get to an international break with 10 points from 12, that’ll be good work.

“That's our motivation, to be exactly that team. If we can do what we're expected to do, keep carrying the same goal threat, and not be as negligent in terms of giving up opportunities. We were three shots on target last week, and they scored three goals. We've got to make sure that we're better defensively and not give encouragement to too many teams. If we can do that, we know that goals are in us, and hopefully we can win the game.”

With three changes to the side that started against Motherwell, here’s who we think will start for Hearts.

The senior keeper at present.

1. GK - Zander Clark

The senior keeper at present. | SNS Group

Comes back into the team on right of defence, replacing Pierr Landry Kabore.

2. RCB - Frankie Kent

Comes back into the team on right of defence, replacing Pierr Landry Kabore. | SNS Group

Battler is in the middle of a back three.

3. CB - Craig Halkett

Battler is in the middle of a back three. | SNS Group

Left-sided start makes up back three.

4. LCB - Stuart Findlay

Left-sided start makes up back three. | SNS Group

