It’s Livingston at Almondvale for Hearts this weekend as they look to continue an unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign.

After coming back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Motherwell last weekend, head coach Derek McInnes wants a win to go into the international break with, having already defeated Aberdeen plus Dundee United so far.

McInnes said ahead of the game in West Lothian: "It’ll be a tough game for us, but we're taking over 5,000 fans. We want to try and finish this little group of games off with a strong performance and result. If we can get to an international break with 10 points from 12, that’ll be good work.

“That's our motivation, to be exactly that team. If we can do what we're expected to do, keep carrying the same goal threat, and not be as negligent in terms of giving up opportunities. We were three shots on target last week, and they scored three goals. We've got to make sure that we're better defensively and not give encouragement to too many teams. If we can do that, we know that goals are in us, and hopefully we can win the game.”

With three changes to the side that started against Motherwell, here’s who we think will start for Hearts.

1 . GK - Zander Clark The senior keeper at present. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB - Frankie Kent Comes back into the team on right of defence, replacing Pierr Landry Kabore. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB - Craig Halkett Battler is in the middle of a back three. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB - Stuart Findlay Left-sided start makes up back three. | SNS Group Photo Sales