News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Hearts predicted XI for Saturday's match in Paisley. Picture: SNSHearts predicted XI for Saturday's match in Paisley. Picture: SNS
Hearts predicted XI for Saturday's match in Paisley. Picture: SNS

Predicted Hearts XI v Aberdeen – with 2 changes for crunch match in race for third

Hearts take on Aberdeen in a crunch Scottish Premiership clash at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, with victory a must if they are to retain hopes of overhauling the Dons in the race for third place.

Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 18th May 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:23 BST

Aberdeen hold a five-point advantage but with only two games left after this one time is running out for Hearts, who are also looking over their shoulder at Hibs just a point behind in fifth. Steven Naismith will likely go with the same 4-4-1-1 system which he has used in recent games. But it is a match he knows Hearts must win so a slightly more attack-minded team is expected. This is the line-up we reckon he will go with...

Will start in goal.

1. GK – ZANDER CLARK

Will start in goal. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
James Hill has done well enough in recent games, but Hearts may look for a more attacking option and Atkinson did well when he came on last week

2. RB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON

James Hill has done well enough in recent games, but Hearts may look for a more attacking option and Atkinson did well when he came on last week Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Free from suspension, the Englishman is expected to slot in again at left-back ahead of Andy Halliday

3. LB – ALEX COCHRANE

Free from suspension, the Englishman is expected to slot in again at left-back ahead of Andy Halliday Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Is settling into a new first-choice pairing alongside Kye Rowles.

4. CB – TOBY SIBBICK

Is settling into a new first-choice pairing alongside Kye Rowles. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:AberdeenScottish PremiershipHibs