Predicted Hearts XI v Aberdeen – with big players expected back after injury

Hearts take on Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

Hearts will travel up to Pittodrie this weekend for a potentially pivotal game in the race for European football. The away side currently have a seven-point gap on their hosts and a five-point lead on Hibs for the much-coveted third-place spot. However, those deficits could be reduced to four and two points, respectively if things really go against them this weekend.

It’s been a long time since Hearts have won in the north east – May 2016 to be precise – but they’ll be buoyed going into this one by the return of some key figures who missed out on both the league and Scottish Cup encounter with Celtic through injury.

This is the team we believe Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson will go with...

1 . GK – ZANDER CLARK Will be buoyed by his Scotland squad selection. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RCB – TOBY SIBBICK Will either be Sibbick or James Hill at right centre-back. We're opting for the former. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB – KYE ROWLES Australian international will anchor the back three. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY One of the first names on the Hearts teamsheet. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales