News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
27 minutes ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
4 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
4 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
7 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
9 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
Hearts predicted XI for the match with Aberdeen.
Hearts predicted XI for the match with Aberdeen.
Hearts predicted XI for the match with Aberdeen.

Predicted Hearts XI v Aberdeen – with big players expected back after injury

Hearts take on Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

By Craig Fowler
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:08 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:40 GMT

Hearts will travel up to Pittodrie this weekend for a potentially pivotal game in the race for European football. The away side currently have a seven-point gap on their hosts and a five-point lead on Hibs for the much-coveted third-place spot. However, those deficits could be reduced to four and two points, respectively if things really go against them this weekend.

It’s been a long time since Hearts have won in the north east – May 2016 to be precise – but they’ll be buoyed going into this one by the return of some key figures who missed out on both the league and Scottish Cup encounter with Celtic through injury.

This is the team we believe Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson will go with...

Will be buoyed by his Scotland squad selection.

1. GK – ZANDER CLARK

Will be buoyed by his Scotland squad selection. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Will either be Sibbick or James Hill at right centre-back. We're opting for the former.

2. RCB – TOBY SIBBICK

Will either be Sibbick or James Hill at right centre-back. We're opting for the former. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Australian international will anchor the back three.

3. CB – KYE ROWLES

Australian international will anchor the back three. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
One of the first names on the Hearts teamsheet.

4. LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY

One of the first names on the Hearts teamsheet. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
AberdeenPremiershipRobbie NeilsonPittodrieHibs