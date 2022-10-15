News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Robbie Neilson has decisions to make all over the pitch. Picture Mark Scates / SNS

Predicted Hearts XI v Aberdeen – with more changes necessary

Hearts go into Sunday’s match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie with a lengthy injury list and in poor form after a testing run of games at home and in Europe,

By Phil Johnson
17 minutes ago
Updated 15th Oct 2022, 2:34pm

Manager Robbie Neilson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI, especially in defence. Nathaniel Atkinson is the latest defender to join the an injury list that includes Craig Halkett and Kye Rowles, with Michael Smith also doubtful. In midfield, Cammy Devlin is suspended following his red card against Rangers. Josh Ginnelly missed the trip to Florence, but could return for this one.

Hearts have lost on their last five visits to Pittodrie, and with confidence low after Thursday’s 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina the manager will be determined to put out a team capable of picking up a point at least. This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with, with a change of shape at the top end of the pitch ...

1. GK – CRAIG GORDON

Club captain and Scotland No 1.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. RD – TOBY SIBBICK

Englishman did well in this position in Florence and deserves his chance

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. LD – ALEX COCHRANE

Better suited at full back.

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. RCD – LEWIS NEILSON

Teenager has made very promising start to his Hearts career and is a natural centre-back.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Robbie NeilsonAberdeenPittodrieEurope
Next Page
Page 1 of 3