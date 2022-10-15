Manager Robbie Neilson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI, especially in defence. Nathaniel Atkinson is the latest defender to join the an injury list that includes Craig Halkett and Kye Rowles, with Michael Smith also doubtful. In midfield, Cammy Devlin is suspended following his red card against Rangers. Josh Ginnelly missed the trip to Florence, but could return for this one.

Hearts have lost on their last five visits to Pittodrie, and with confidence low after Thursday’s 5-1 defeat by Fiorentina the manager will be determined to put out a team capable of picking up a point at least. This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with, with a change of shape at the top end of the pitch ...