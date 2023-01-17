News you can trust since 1873
Hearts predicted XI

Predicted Hearts XI v Aberdeen – with several selection posers for Robbie Neilson to consider

Hearts take on Aberdeen in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday evening, looking to maintain or even increase their lead in third place.

By Craig Fowler
4 minutes ago

Manager Robbie Neilson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI. This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

1. GK – Zander Clark

He's been in great form of late.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

2. RCB – TOBY SIBBICK

A tough one between Sibbick and James Hill, both of whom played well last time. Sibbick's familiarity with his team-mates may make him the better bet, while he also has the advantage of being someone on a long-term deal against a loanee, so it'll likely be his spot to lose.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

3. CB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY

Kingsley didn't feature in each of the last two games when Robbie Neilson said he'd be back. Well... third time's a charm! We've also gone for Kingsley in the middle of the defence over Kye Rowles due to his aerial ability.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

4. CD – KYE ROWLES

Australian international made a very good start to his Hearts career.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

