Predicted Hearts XI v Celtic – with changes expected to preserve legs for Scottish Cup clash at Tynecastle

Hearts take on Celtic in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday, March 8 at Celtic Park.

By Craig Fowler
23 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 3:54pm
Hearts predicted XI for the midweek match with Celtic. Picture: SNS
Robbie Neilson’s side got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 3-0 victory over St Johnstone that was a close affair for 60 minutes before the hosts ultimately strolled to victory.

They now face the toughest assignment there is in Scottish football – an away trip to face Ange Postecoglou’s reigning champions on their own turf.

By a twist of fate, this is a dress rehearsal of some sorts before the two clubs battle it out again on Saturday as Celtic visit Tynecastle for the Scottish quarter-final clash.

The goalkeeper has been in excellent form since coming into the team.
As evidenced earlier this season with the team he put out four days before meeting Zurich in the Europa League play-off second leg, Robbie Neilson isn’t afraid to use Celtic away to mix his side up a little with a bigger and more winnable came coming over the horizon.

This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

Was preferred over Toby Sibbick for the win over St Johnstone and that's likely to remain the case.
Australian international made a very good start to his Hearts career.
One of the first names on the Hearts teamsheet.
Michael Smith could well be rested for the cup game at Tynecastle. If he is, expect the Australian international to come in from the cold.
Should see Grant remain in the line-up after an excellent performance against St Johnstone.
Came off the bench against St Johnstone for his first appearance in over a month. We're back him to start with Robert Snodgrass being rested at Celtic Park.
This is a prediction that Barrie McKay's ingenuity will be sacrificed for Devlin's legs on the expansive Parkhead turf.
Alex Cochrane felt his hip during the win against St Johnstone, so expect him to be held out as a precaution with Halliday (like Saturday) coming in instead.
Added to his fine recent form with another couple of goals against St Johnstone on Saturday.
Has one goal in his last five games - a dry spell by his standards.
