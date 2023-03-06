Predicted Hearts XI v Celtic – with changes expected to preserve legs for Scottish Cup clash at Tynecastle
Hearts take on Celtic in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday, March 8 at Celtic Park.
Robbie Neilson’s side got back to winning ways at the weekend with a 3-0 victory over St Johnstone that was a close affair for 60 minutes before the hosts ultimately strolled to victory.
They now face the toughest assignment there is in Scottish football – an away trip to face Ange Postecoglou’s reigning champions on their own turf.
By a twist of fate, this is a dress rehearsal of some sorts before the two clubs battle it out again on Saturday as Celtic visit Tynecastle for the Scottish quarter-final clash.
As evidenced earlier this season with the team he put out four days before meeting Zurich in the Europa League play-off second leg, Robbie Neilson isn’t afraid to use Celtic away to mix his side up a little with a bigger and more winnable came coming over the horizon.
This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...