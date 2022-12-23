Predicted Hearts XI v Dundee United - with returning international hero sure to be selected

Hearts take on Dundee United in the cinch Premiership on Saturday.

The Tynecastle side will be looking to keep their momentum going and potentially move up into third place in the table if they can follow up last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock with another win from this one.

There isn’t any new injury fears for the Hearts boss to contend with as Stephen Humphrys, Gary Mackay-Steven and Peter Haring continue to miss out while Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are long-term absences.

There is, however, the return of Kye Rowles after the World Cup. The Australian couldn’t feature in the last game due to suspension but is fully expected to go right back into the starting XI

This is the team we believe Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will go with...

1. GK – CRAIG GORDON Club captain and Scotland No 1. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. RCB – GRAIG HALKETT Is going to be used on the right of the defence as Hearts finally hope to see some regular playing time together for their first-choice back three. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. CB – KYE ROWLES Stephen Kingsley played in the centre against Kilmarnock but it's likely to be the Aussie taking up the position for this one. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY One of the first names on the Hearts teamsheet. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales