News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hearts predicted XI for Sunday's Edinburgh derby.

Predicted Hearts XI v Hibs – with questions around defence heading into Edinburgh derby

Hearts take on Hibs in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Easter Road on Sunday.

By Craig Fowler
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 5:01pm

Manager Robbie Neilson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI,

This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

1. GK – Zander Clark

Goalkeeper

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales

2. DRC - James Hill

If there's any question over Toby Sibbick's fitness then Hill has shown in each of his first two games that he's more than capable of performing in the position.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. CB – KYE ROWLES

Australian international recently signed a new five-year deal.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY

Made his return from the bench against Aberdeen and is likely to start regardless of whether Sibbick is fit or not.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
HibsRobbie NeilsonEdinburgh