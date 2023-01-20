Predicted Hearts XI v Hibs – with questions around defence heading into Edinburgh derby

Hearts take on Hibs in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Easter Road on Sunday.
Manager Robbie Neilson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI,
This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...
1. GK – Zander Clark
Goalkeeper
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2. DRC - James Hill
If there's any question over Toby Sibbick's fitness then Hill has shown in each of his first two games that he's more than capable of performing in the position.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. CB – KYE ROWLES
Australian international recently signed a new five-year deal.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY
Made his return from the bench against Aberdeen and is likely to start regardless of whether Sibbick is fit or not.
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group