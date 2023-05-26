News you can trust since 1873
Hearts predicted XI for Saturday's match with Hibs. Picture: SNS

Predicted Hearts XI v Hibs – with two changes for Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle

Hearts take on Hibs in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon.
By Craig Fowler
Published 26th May 2023, 13:02 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 13:03 BST

The Jambos are looking to seal fourth place in the top-flight table after any chance of catching Aberdeen in third was extinguished with Wednesday’s draw against Rangers at Ibrox.

A victory for Hibs will see them jump above Hearts in the final standings. That’s unthinkable for the Gorgie contingent, and while a point would be enough for them to see off the late challenge from Lee Johnson’s side, the home faithful won’t be accepting of a draw against their Edinburgh neighbours.

It's also a hugely important match for Steven Naismith. The former Scotland international has proved popular with supporters during his period as interim boss, which will improve his chances of getting the gig full-time, but that will all evaporate if they lose in EH11 tomorrow.

This is the starting XI we believe he’ll go with...

Has impressed since coming on for Craig Gordon.

1. GK – ZANDER CLARK

Has impressed since coming on for Craig Gordon. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Has played well in recent games and deserves to keep his place.

2. RB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON

Has played well in recent games and deserves to keep his place. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Will return from suspension.

3. LB – ALEX COCHRANE

Will return from suspension. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Played very well at Ibrox while Toby Sibbick made a bad error which led to a goal, so expect him to get the nod of the two.

4. DRC - JAMES HILL

Played very well at Ibrox while Toby Sibbick made a bad error which led to a goal, so expect him to get the nod of the two. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

