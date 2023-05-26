Predicted Hearts XI v Hibs – with two changes for Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle
The Jambos are looking to seal fourth place in the top-flight table after any chance of catching Aberdeen in third was extinguished with Wednesday’s draw against Rangers at Ibrox.
A victory for Hibs will see them jump above Hearts in the final standings. That’s unthinkable for the Gorgie contingent, and while a point would be enough for them to see off the late challenge from Lee Johnson’s side, the home faithful won’t be accepting of a draw against their Edinburgh neighbours.
It's also a hugely important match for Steven Naismith. The former Scotland international has proved popular with supporters during his period as interim boss, which will improve his chances of getting the gig full-time, but that will all evaporate if they lose in EH11 tomorrow.
This is the starting XI we believe he’ll go with...