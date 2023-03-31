Predicted Hearts XI v Kilmarnock – with big changes expected after Aberdeen debacle
Hearts take on Kilmarnock in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon.
This is a huge game in Hearts’ season and one which could be pivotal in their quest for third place and (more than likely) a further eight games (at least) in European football next season.
While Hearts are going to Rugby Park, Hibs are hosting Motherwell while a rejuvenated Aberdeen are travelling to St Johnstone. Lose to Killie and the Jam Tarts could easily find themselves clinging on to the best-of-the-rest spot by just a point. However, if they find victory and results go their way elsewhere then they’ll once again have a healthy gap and, with so few games of the season left, will really fancy their chances of getting over the line.
There’s also additional pressure on the team and manager Robbie Neilson after the Hearts supporter reacted furiously to the 3-0 defeat to Aberdeen last week, so expect a few changes.
This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...