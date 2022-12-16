Predicted Hearts XI v Kilmarnock – with stars returning from injury for first game after break

Hearts take on Kilmarnock in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, December 17 at Tynecastle Park

Hearts will be looking to get over a wretched run of results against the Ayrshire side in Edinburgh with only one draw and six defeats in the last seven games of this fixture.

Head coach Robbie Neilson is still contending with a few absences as Stephen Humphrys, Peter Haring and Gary Mackay-Steven continue to miss out. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are long-term absentees while Kye Rowles is suspended.

There is also likely to be a change in formation from the 4-2-3-1 that Hearts largely utilised in the matches prior to the break for the World Cup with the Gorgie Road side working on the 3-4-3 during their winter training camp in Spain.

This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

1. GK – CRAIG GORDON The club captain will be well rested having been given extended time off during the break.

2. RCB – TOBY SIBBICK Neilson has been working on the team using the 3-4-3. While a leading motivation is to get Rowles, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley into the back three, Neilson is likely not going to move away from it just because Rowles is suspended.

3. CB – GRAIG HALKETT Halkett will make his first start since September against Killie.

4. LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY Another who is back from injury having suffered a hamstring complaint in the home match against RFS.