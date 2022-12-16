Predicted Hearts XI v Kilmarnock – with stars returning from injury for first game after break
Hearts take on Kilmarnock in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, December 17 at Tynecastle Park
Hearts will be looking to get over a wretched run of results against the Ayrshire side in Edinburgh with only one draw and six defeats in the last seven games of this fixture.
Head coach Robbie Neilson is still contending with a few absences as Stephen Humphrys, Peter Haring and Gary Mackay-Steven continue to miss out. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are long-term absentees while Kye Rowles is suspended.
There is also likely to be a change in formation from the 4-2-3-1 that Hearts largely utilised in the matches prior to the break for the World Cup with the Gorgie Road side working on the 3-4-3 during their winter training camp in Spain.
This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...