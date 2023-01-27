News you can trust since 1873
Hearts predicted XI for Sunday's match with Livingston. All pictures: SNS

Predicted Hearts XI v Livingston – with a couple of changes expected despite lengthy unbeaten run

Hearts take on Livingston in the cinch Premiership on Sunday afternoon looking to extend their nine-match unbeaten run.

By Craig Fowler
2 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 4:43pm

With more players returning from injury and getting back into form, there are some squad selection headaches for head coach Robbie Neilson in which to figure out.

This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

1. GK – Zander Clark

Goalkeeper

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

2. DRC - James Hill

The Bournemouth loanee has been excellent since joining on loan and deserves to keep his spot.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3. CB – TOBY SIBBICK

From squad player to having a 'NOT FOR SALE' sign plastered over him, the English defender is in exceptional form.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. LCB – KYE ROWLES

Australian international recently signed a new five-year deal.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

