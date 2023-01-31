News you can trust since 1873
Hearts predicted XI for Wednesday's clash with Rangers.

Predicted Hearts XI v Rangers – with several changes expected after Livingston draw

Hearts take on Rangers in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday evening.

By Craig Fowler
3 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 4:04pm

Manager Robbie Neilson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI.

This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

1. GK – Zander Clark

Has been the clean-sheet king since coming into the side.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

2. RCB – TOBY SIBBICK

It remains to be seen whether James Hill will be back in time for this, so expect Sibbick to keep his place on the right side of defence.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

3. CB – KYE ROWLES

The stand-out performer against Livingston will anchor the back three again.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

4. LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY

Will expect to keep his place now after starting against Livingston.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

