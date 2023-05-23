Aberdeen hold a two-point advantage but with only two games left time is running out for Hearts. Steven Naismith could alter his shape but is likely to go with the same 4-4-1-1 system which he has used in recent games. Although Hearts need to get something from the game, a slightly more conservative approach is expected against a Rangers team expected to dominate the ball on their own turf. This is the line-up we reckon the interim manager will go with...