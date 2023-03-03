News you can trust since 1873
Hearts predicted XI

Predicted Hearts XI v St Johnstone – with several changes expected after grim defeat at Motherwell

Hearts take on St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, March 4.

By Craig Fowler
37 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 1:32pm

The Tynecastle side had been in very strong form after the return of Scottish football following the World Cup in Qatar, but they were alarmingly poor in their last match out, a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell. The visitors were alarmingly poor as they were outplayed by a host club who had only just won their first game in weeks the match prior.

There have been criticisms of Robbie Neilson persisting with the three-at-the-back system as, even though results had been good, performances had been dropping in the build-up to the Motherwell loss.

Will he change the shape of his team for the visit of Callum Davidson’s side, or will he change multiple members of the starting XI to get the spark going ahead.

This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

1. GK – Zander Clark

He's been in excellent form since coming in for the injured Craig Gordon.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

2. RCB – TOBY SIBBICK

With Kye Rowles fully fit, it'll likely be James Hill dropping out of the starting XI with Sibbick moving to the right side of the back three.

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

3. CB – KYE ROWLES

Been out recently with a toe injury but likely to return and anchor the defence.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

4. LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY

Hasn't been in the same form as last season but will still likely get the nod over the other defensive options, especially if Neilson sticks with the three.

Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

