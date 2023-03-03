Predicted Hearts XI v St Johnstone – with several changes expected after grim defeat at Motherwell

Hearts take on St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, March 4.

The Tynecastle side had been in very strong form after the return of Scottish football following the World Cup in Qatar, but they were alarmingly poor in their last match out, a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell. The visitors were alarmingly poor as they were outplayed by a host club who had only just won their first game in weeks the match prior.

There have been criticisms of Robbie Neilson persisting with the three-at-the-back system as, even though results had been good, performances had been dropping in the build-up to the Motherwell loss.

Will he change the shape of his team for the visit of Callum Davidson’s side, or will he change multiple members of the starting XI to get the spark going ahead.

This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

GK – Zander Clark He's been in excellent form since coming in for the injured Craig Gordon.

RCB – TOBY SIBBICK With Kye Rowles fully fit, it'll likely be James Hill dropping out of the starting XI with Sibbick moving to the right side of the back three.

CB – KYE ROWLES Been out recently with a toe injury but likely to return and anchor the defence.

LCB – STEPHEN KINGSLEY Hasn't been in the same form as last season but will still likely get the nod over the other defensive options, especially if Neilson sticks with the three.