Predicted Hearts XI v St Mirren – with 3 possible changes to the side which lost to Celtic
Hearts take on St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday in Paisley.
The away side need to immediately get back to winning ways if they want to claw back the gap on Aberdeen and finish third in this season’s cinch Premiership. The Dons hold a five-point advantage and host Hibs this weekend.
Barry Robson’s side are still to travel to Tynecastle, but with just four games of the season remaining it is imperative that Hearts, at the very least, do not let the gap be extended this weekend.
Steven Naismith will likely go with the same 4-4-1-1 system which worked so ruthlessly against Ross County and gave Celtic a tough outing last time around. With Alex Cochrane suspended there is one change the interim boss will have to make. But will he decide on any others?
This is the line-up we reckon he will go with...