Predicted Hearts XI v St Mirren – with 3 possible changes to the side which lost to Celtic

Hearts take on St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday in Paisley.

By Craig Fowler
Published 11th May 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:22 BST
Hearts predicted XI for Saturday's match in Paisley. Picture: SNSHearts predicted XI for Saturday's match in Paisley. Picture: SNS
The away side need to immediately get back to winning ways if they want to claw back the gap on Aberdeen and finish third in this season’s cinch Premiership. The Dons hold a five-point advantage and host Hibs this weekend.

Barry Robson’s side are still to travel to Tynecastle, but with just four games of the season remaining it is imperative that Hearts, at the very least, do not let the gap be extended this weekend.

Steven Naismith will likely go with the same 4-4-1-1 system which worked so ruthlessly against Ross County and gave Celtic a tough outing last time around. With Alex Cochrane suspended there is one change the interim boss will have to make. But will he decide on any others?

Clark will start in goal.Clark will start in goal.
This is the line-up we reckon he will go with...

James Hill did a good job at right-back against Celtic, but Hearts may look for a more attacking option to both threaten the hosts and pin back their wing-back.James Hill did a good job at right-back against Celtic, but Hearts may look for a more attacking option to both threaten the hosts and pin back their wing-back.
This one is a certainty. Cochrane is out suspended so Kingsley will come in for him.This one is a certainty. Cochrane is out suspended so Kingsley will come in for him.
Is settling into a new first-choice pairing alongside Kye Rowles.Is settling into a new first-choice pairing alongside Kye Rowles.
The Australian impressed in the defeat to Celtic. Picture: SNSThe Australian impressed in the defeat to Celtic. Picture: SNS
Austrian midfielder always does a decent job when called upon.Austrian midfielder always does a decent job when called upon.
Has hugely impressed the last two games with his work rate off the ball and his fearlessness on it.Has hugely impressed the last two games with his work rate off the ball and his fearlessness on it.
Cammy Devlin was brought off against Celtic as he struggled with his passing, as Kio came on for him. The German also offers a bit of height against a St Mirren side that thrives on set-pieces.Cammy Devlin was brought off against Celtic as he struggled with his passing, as Kio came on for him. The German also offers a bit of height against a St Mirren side that thrives on set-pieces.
Pace and willingness to run in behind gives Hearts a different dimension in attack.Pace and willingness to run in behind gives Hearts a different dimension in attack.
The top goalscorer will play off Ginnelly.The top goalscorer will play off Ginnelly.
Will look to provide the killer pass for his fellow attackers.Will look to provide the killer pass for his fellow attackers.
