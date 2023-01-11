Predicted Hearts XI v St Mirren – with as many as three new signings in contention to play

Hearts take on St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Friday, January 13.

Robbie Neilson’s side are back in action again against the Buddies after playing them to a 1-1 draw in Paisley last Saturday.

The Hearts boss has saw his squad bolstered by the arrival of two January signings in the meantime as James Hill and Yutaro Oda have joined the club, while Aussie international Garang Kuol is expected to complete his deal before the match.

There’s also set to be the return of Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday to the matchday squad as both are said to have recovered from head knocks which kept them out of the last game.

Peter Haring, Gary Mackay-Steven, Craig Gordon, Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime and Craig Halkett are all absent.

Here’s the team we think Neilson will go with...

1. GK – Zander Clark He's looked good in the three starts he's had since Craig Gordon's injury.

2. RCB – TOBY SIBBICK Even after the signing of James Hill he's expected to continue starting on the right side of the back three.

3. CB – KYE ROWLES Australian international has made a very good start to his Hearts career.

4. DLC – STEPHEN KINGSLEY If there are no further set-backs he'll play at the back.