Hearts predicted XI for match with St Mirren.

Predicted Hearts XI v St Mirren – with many changes expected after disappointing Kilmarnock loss

Hearts take on St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

By Craig Fowler
Published 7th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST

Manager Robbie Neilson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI.

This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...

Zander Clark is in contention, but hamstring injuries are those which can flare up again easily, so it's possible he'll be held back for at least a week. Next man up: Ross Stewart.

1. GK - ROSS STEWART

Zander Clark is in contention, but hamstring injuries are those which can flare up again easily, so it's possible he'll be held back for at least a week. Next man up: Ross Stewart.

The Australian international right-back deserves another chance from the starting XI.

2. RB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON

The Australian international right-back deserves another chance from the starting XI.

Dropped after his performance at Aberdeen but did reappear off the bench at Kilmarnock so definitely not in the doghouse. We expect him to make a return to the starting XI for this one.

3. LB – ALEX COCHRANE

Dropped after his performance at Aberdeen but did reappear off the bench at Kilmarnock so definitely not in the doghouse. We expect him to make a return to the starting XI for this one.

The Australian defender will definitely start. It's just about who his partner is.

4. RCB – KYE ROWLES

The Australian defender will definitely start. It's just about who his partner is.

