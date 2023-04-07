Predicted Hearts XI v St Mirren – with many changes expected after disappointing Kilmarnock loss

Hearts take on St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday afternoon.
Manager Robbie Neilson has some big decisions to make on his starting XI.
This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...
1. GK - ROSS STEWART
Zander Clark is in contention, but hamstring injuries are those which can flare up again easily, so it's possible he'll be held back for at least a week. Next man up: Ross Stewart. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2. RB – NATHANIEL ATKINSON
The Australian international right-back deserves another chance from the starting XI. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
3. LB – ALEX COCHRANE
Dropped after his performance at Aberdeen but did reappear off the bench at Kilmarnock so definitely not in the doghouse. We expect him to make a return to the starting XI for this one. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
4. RCB – KYE ROWLES
The Australian defender will definitely start. It's just about who his partner is. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group