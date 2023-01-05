Predicted Hearts XI v St Mirren – with Tynecastle favourite expected to return from injury to feature
Hearts take on St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, January 7.
With the 3-0 victory over Hibs last time out, confidence is sky-high in the Hearts squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with St Mirren in Paisley. The Tynecastle side are now undefeated in five games and have suffered defeat just once in their last eight league fixtures.
It all means Robbie Neilson’s side have a five-point advantage in third-place in the cinch Premiership. However, they can’t rest of their laurels with one of those chasing teams being Saturday’s opponents, who hold a game in hand over their visitors.
Stephen Kingsley is back in contention as he recovers from the concussion he suffered against Dundee United, while Andy Halliday and Michael Smith are expected to return from the issues which forced them off against Hibs.
This is the team we believe the Hearts boss will go with...