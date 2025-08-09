Predicted Hearts XI vs Dundee United as attacking change made alongside first Jambos start for summer signing

Published 9th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

Here’s who we think will start for Hearts away at Dundee United on Sunday.

Hearts are at Dundee United on Sunday in their latest Premiership battle.

A perfect Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign was followed up with a 2-0 home win against Aberdeen in their league opener. They now head to Tannadice to face a side who’ll be coming off a tiring European clash away at Rapid Vienna, and we reckon there will be two Hearts changes made by head coach Derek McInnes.

Midfielder Cammy Devlin said ahead of the game: “Since the manager's come in, we've had a really positive pre-season. The boys have been working hard. We’ve had a lot of games, which I think have been really beneficial. For the first league game, there was a big focus last week on none of it matters, of what we've done in pre-season or in the League Cup, if we don't go and win in front of our home fans on Monday night. Obviously, it was a night game, sold out. It was good to be back, and I feel it was really important that we came off to a good start and we did that, which was great.”

Here is our predicted team for Hearts’ latest clash in the Premiership.

Number one so far this term keeps his place.

1. GK: Zander Clark

Photo Sales
In for Borchgrevink in a more attack-minded change against a team likely to tire.

2. RWB: Alan Forrest

Photo Sales
Maintains place in back three.

3. RCB: Frankie Kent

Photo Sales
Looking to continue strong form.

4. CB: Craig Halkett

Photo Sales
