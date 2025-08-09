Hearts are at Dundee United on Sunday in their latest Premiership battle.
A perfect Premier Sports Cup group stage campaign was followed up with a 2-0 home win against Aberdeen in their league opener. They now head to Tannadice to face a side who’ll be coming off a tiring European clash away at Rapid Vienna, and we reckon there will be two Hearts changes made by head coach Derek McInnes.
Midfielder Cammy Devlin said ahead of the game: “Since the manager's come in, we've had a really positive pre-season. The boys have been working hard. We’ve had a lot of games, which I think have been really beneficial. For the first league game, there was a big focus last week on none of it matters, of what we've done in pre-season or in the League Cup, if we don't go and win in front of our home fans on Monday night. Obviously, it was a night game, sold out. It was good to be back, and I feel it was really important that we came off to a good start and we did that, which was great.”
Here is our predicted team for Hearts’ latest clash in the Premiership.
