Predicted Hearts XI vs Motherwell as three changes made in search of continued Premiership momentum

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

Here’s our predicted Hearts XI for the match against Motherwell, with three changes from the clash versus St Mirren.

Hearts are at Tynecastle this Saturday where they will take on Motherwell in the Premiership.

The Jambos have started the campaign with wins versus Aberdeen and Dundee United but were eliminated from the Premier Sports Cup last weekend against St Mirren. They face a Fir Park side revitalised under new manager Jens Berthel Askou and who are yet to lose across seven competitive games this term.

Midfielder Oisin McEntee said pre match: “It was a tough blow to take, but we've bounced back well this week, and we've been training hard, and everyone is raring to go again. I think as a team we know we didn't start well in the first half and we kind of grew into the game and we can't allow ourselves to do that again. So, we just need to start sharp in all our games and earn the right in the first few minutes.

“We know we have the talent in the changing room to do good things this season and it's tough getting knocked out that early in the cup, but I think you just have to focus on the league now, work hard and get ready for Saturday.”

Here’s how we think Hearts will line up, with three changes from the St Mirren game.

The current number one keeps his place.

1. GK: Zander Clark

The current number one keeps his place. | SNS Group

Englishman maintains consistency in back three.

2. RCB: Frankie Kent

Englishman maintains consistency in back three. | SNS Group

Has been an impressive performer in early stages of season.

3. CB: Craig Halkett

Has been an impressive performer in early stages of season. | SNS Group

Makes up the same back three as in Paisley.

4. LCB: Stuart Findlay

Makes up the same back three as in Paisley. | SNS Group

