Hearts face Motherwell at Fir Park on Saturday as they look to wrap up a top six Premiership finish.

A victory will be enough to seal that berth but a defeat will have them in the bottom six post split, with a draw then needing St Mirren to drop points at home to Ross County. We are predicting two changes to the team that lost to Dundee United last time out, one enforced due to the suspension of James Wilson.

Left-back James Penrice said ahead of the game: “It's a big game. It's still in our hands and we just need to go there and get three points. I think with what's in the dressing room, we know we can go there and go and get three points and cement our place in the top six.

“It was a very difficult start. I think everyone's noted that, but I think over the last couple of months we've put a bit of form together. It's really flipped and we're probably unlucky not to have more points with some of the games that we've had in the last couple of months.

"It's been very enjoyable, obviously the flip in form, but a bit of a disappointment to not have it [top six place] already cemented. It's still in our hands, so that's what we need to look forward to now.

Here is our predicted Hearts team.

GK - Craig Gordon Veteran keeps his place.

RB - Adam Forrester Poised to hold this position down until the end of the season.

CB - Michael Steinwender Austrian continues consistent run.

CB - Jamie McCart Continuing to build relationship with Austrian beside him.