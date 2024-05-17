Hearts face their final Premiership match of the season this weekend when taking on Rangers at Ibrox.

There isn't too much riding on the match, with the Jambos guaranteed third spot and Rangers knowing runner-up is their prize this season. Both Hearts players and fans will no doubt be keen to see their side end the season on a positive note after a successful campaign that has confirmed European football in the revamped Europa League or Europa Conference League next season.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon said of the match: “We have come close, we were close at Ibrox (in October), we played well in the Scottish Cup semi-final and if we managed to get a goal we could have gone on to win the game. We'll be going out to beat them at Tynecastle.

“We've had a good season and we want to finish on 70 points so it would be nice to get the win and maybe shut a few people up in the process. If we manage to beat Rangers then we'll have beaten everybody in this league at some point, which is not easy to do, so that's another thing for us to aim for.”

Here's how we think Hearts will line up against Rangers.

1 . GK - Craig Gordon We're tipping the Hearts legend for one more Tynecastle runout this season. Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB - Stephen Kingsley Defender returns from a minor injury in place of Sibbick Photo Sales