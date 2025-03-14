Hearts play host to Ross County in the Premiership this weekend in their final game before the international break.

A win for the Jambos could lift them into the top six. There are fitness decisions to be taken on Jamie McCart at the back and midfielder Cammy Devlin, who missed last week’s Scottish Cup win vs Dundee with injury. While Devlin has been missing for weeks with a head knock, McCart has solely been missing for the Dee game with a return here not ruled out.

Head coach Neil Critchley said ahead of the game: “Super, super important game for us. Ross County are in good form aren’t they, they’ve won three out of the last four games and we know what to expect from them. They have a settled way of playing, very consistent and they have threats at the top end of the pitch that you know, you look at Hale, look at Phillips, White, Chilvers, you know they've got ability at the top end of the pitch.

“They've got a settled back line and we know it's a really important game and a tough game for us. We're in good form, we go to take the game to the opposition like we always do, we're at home and yeah we're ready to go.”

With two changes to the team that beat Dundee, here’s who we think starts for Hearts.

GK - Craig Gordon Veteran keeps his place.

RB - Gerald Taylor Comes into the team ahead of Forrester.

CB - Michael Steinwender Impressive performer of late making himself a regular.