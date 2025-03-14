Predicted Hearts XI vs Ross County: Decision on injured star's return as two changes made

By Ben Banks

Sports editor & journalist

Published 14th Mar 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 17:32 BST

Here is who we think will start for Hearts this weekend in the Premiership versus Ross County.

Hearts play host to Ross County in the Premiership this weekend in their final game before the international break.

A win for the Jambos could lift them into the top six. There are fitness decisions to be taken on Jamie McCart at the back and midfielder Cammy Devlin, who missed last week’s Scottish Cup win vs Dundee with injury. While Devlin has been missing for weeks with a head knock, McCart has solely been missing for the Dee game with a return here not ruled out.

Head coach Neil Critchley said ahead of the game: “Super, super important game for us. Ross County are in good form aren’t they, they’ve won three out of the last four games and we know what to expect from them. They have a settled way of playing, very consistent and they have threats at the top end of the pitch that you know, you look at Hale, look at Phillips, White, Chilvers, you know they've got ability at the top end of the pitch.

“They've got a settled back line and we know it's a really important game and a tough game for us. We're in good form, we go to take the game to the opposition like we always do, we're at home and yeah we're ready to go.”

With two changes to the team that beat Dundee, here’s who we think starts for Hearts.

Veteran keeps his place.

1. GK - Craig Gordon

Veteran keeps his place.

Comes into the team ahead of Forrester.

2. RB - Gerald Taylor

Comes into the team ahead of Forrester.

Impressive performer of late making himself a regular.

3. CB - Michael Steinwender

Impressive performer of late making himself a regular.

Impressed against Dundee and no need to chuck McCart in if there's fitness doubts, with reliable cover in place.

4. CB - Lewis Neilson

Impressed against Dundee and no need to chuck McCart in if there's fitness doubts, with reliable cover in place.

