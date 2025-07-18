The games are coming quick and fast for Hearts, with their latest Premier Sports Cup challenge taking them to Stirling Albion.

Currently, Derek McInnes’ side have enjoyed 4-1 and 4-0 wins over Dunfermline Athletic plus Hamilton Accies respectively as they look to secure safe passage out the group. Now they travel to Forthbank in search of three more points before the final game of the group versus Dumbarton at Tynecastle.

Changes are likely to be made with players still building up to full fitness but who are some of those who could come in? We take a look at one possible team, with seven changes.

1 . GK - Zander Clark Replaces Ryan Fulton between the sticks. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RWB - Oisin McEntee Playing on right of defence and replaces Borchgrevink. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . RCB - Michael Steinwender Maintains place on right of back three. | SNS Group Photo Sales