Predicted Scotland team v Germany as Steve Clarke aims to start strong at Euro 2024

Less than three weeks remain until Scotland open the 2024 European Championship against host nation Germany in Munich. Steve Clarke will be eager to start the tournament strongly against Julian Nagelsmann’s European superstars as the Scots seek progress from Group A.
Clarke’s starting line-up will generate huge interest as always, but he is not likely to deviate from a tried-and-trusted system using players with plenty experience. If Scotland can get a result against Germany, they will be in a strong position to qualify for the knockout phase for the first time in history. They would first need to negotiate two further group games against Switzerland and Hungary.
Pre-tournament friendly matches against Gibraltar and Finland will influence Clarke’s thoughts to some degree when it comes to his team against the Germans. Our predicted line-up in a 3-4-2-1 formation indicates how Scotland are likely to look in the Allianz Arena on 14 June: