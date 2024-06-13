It’s the day Scotland has been waiting for - but who are the XI men tasked with delivering total Tartan Army euphoria?

Steve Clarke’s side face off against Euro 2024 hosts Germany in the tournament opener in Munich this Friday night. Debate is running high on who will start the match, with right-back an area up for discussion while Hearts star Lawrence Shankland or Che Adams up front is also a talking point.

Head coach Clarke said ahead of the opening game of a group which includes clashes with Hungary and Switzerland: “It's the opening game of a four-team section, three matches, we know what we have to do to qualify and that's all we focus on.

“The enormity of the opener is a bit of a sideshow and hopefully we don't get too caught up in that. It's a difficult game. One of the mantras I've had is respect everyone and fear no one. We know they're a good team but hopefully we can show everyone we're a good team as well.

“They're a good team, I think people were trying to talk them down a little bit. I think Julian Nagelsmann found, like I did, it takes a while to find your best team. When the draw was made I expected it to be a tough game and nothing has changed my mind.

“We believe we can get a result every time we go to the pitch, otherwise what's the point. We prepared well, we're ready and hopefully we can show that tomorrow night. Everyone is fully fit, flying, desperate to be selected and ready to go."

So who starts a match that could be etched into Scottish football history? We make our predictions...

1 . GK: Angus Gunn No debates here, the number one between the sticks.

2 . RWB: Anthony Ralston Ralston impressed vs Finland so the Celtic star gets a huge chance in Germany.

3 . RCB: Jack Hendry A regular started either on the right or centre of the back three.